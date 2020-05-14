1  of  2
Coronavirus
Although some regions are ready to reopen, the problem is not gone Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Return to Racing: First live sporting event in months kicks off in the Carolinas this Sunday News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 282 active closings. Click for more details.

Over 100 grams of fentanyl, $52,000 in cash seized in Jamestown drug bust

News
Posted: / Updated:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Investigators in Jamestown seized over 100 grams of fentanyl and $52,000 in cash Wednesday after obtaining and executing four search warrants at locations and vehicles owned or rented by one suspect.

The suspect, 57-year-old Alfredo R. Diaz, is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of fifth degree criminal possession. He’s also being held on a New York State Parole Warrant.

Alfredo Diaz/Jamestown Police

According to Jamestown Police reports, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle Diaz was driving around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on N. Main Street. After the vehicle was searched by search warrant, searches were also conducted at an East 2nd Street apartment, a Livingston Avenue storage facility, and in a 2016 Cadillac SUV that was inside the storage facility.

Diaz was held in Jamestown City Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss