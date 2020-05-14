Over 100 grams of fentanyl, $52,000 in cash seized in Jamestown drug bust

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Investigators in Jamestown seized over 100 grams of fentanyl and $52,000 in cash Wednesday after obtaining and executing four search warrants at locations and vehicles owned or rented by one suspect.

The suspect, 57-year-old Alfredo R. Diaz, is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of fifth degree criminal possession. He’s also being held on a New York State Parole Warrant.

Alfredo Diaz/Jamestown Police

According to Jamestown Police reports, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle Diaz was driving around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on N. Main Street. After the vehicle was searched by search warrant, searches were also conducted at an East 2nd Street apartment, a Livingston Avenue storage facility, and in a 2016 Cadillac SUV that was inside the storage facility.

Diaz was held in Jamestown City Jail.