Over 20,000 ballots cast on Monday in Erie County

(WIVB) – As of Monday evening, 48,875 ballots have been cast in Erie County- compared to 26,514 during the entire nine days of early voting in the 2019 election.

The three-day combined early voting total constitutes 7.7% of Erie County’s nearly 630,000 registered voters.

According to the Erie County Board of Elections, 20,661 ballots were cast on Monday, the third day of early voting for the Nov. 3 general election.

Erie County has 37 early voting locations, and voters may use any site regardless of address. For a full list, click here. Weekday poll hours are noon to 9 p.m. Weekend hours are noon to 6 p.m.