Over $328M in home heating aid announced for New Yorkers as winter quickly approaches

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Winter is fast approaching and home heating aid is now available for New Yorkers.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that over $328 million in home heating aid has been made available for low- and middle-income New Yorkers. According to the Governor, assistance will be provided through the Home Energy Assistance Program, helping homeowners and renters with heating costs.

Depending on income, household size and heating mechanisms, Governor Cuomo stated that those eligible can receive aid up o $741 from HEAP. For example, Governor Cuomo stated that a family of four with a maximum gross monthly income of $5,019 or an annual gross income of $60,226 could still qualify for benefits.

“Cold weather brings yet another challenge for many New Yorkers already struggling to make ends meet during this unprecedented pandemic,” stated Governor Cuomo. “This critical funding will help hundreds of thousands of them manage the cost of heating their homes and apartments as autumn brings in cooler temperatures and winter approaches.”

Applications for assistance are now being accepted at local departments of social services, both in-person of by telephone. Funding is provided at a first-come, first-served basis.

In 2019, over 35 thousand households in the North Country were served by HEAP. Resulting in a statewide total of over 1.6 million homeowners and renters assisted.