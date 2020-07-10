Over 7,000 residents without power in North Buffalo, Elmwood Village area

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Over 7,000 National Grid customers are still without power in North Buffalo and the Elmwood Village area as of Friday afternoon.

Several traffic signals across the city are out, including in the areas of Amherst Street, Colvin Avenue, Delaware Avenue, Hertel Avenue, Elmwood Avenue, and in the Parkside/Starin area.

Motorists are reminded to treat intersections with dark signals as four-way stops. Temporary stop signs are posted at some locations.

City crews are working to restore power to signals using portable generators.

Several seniors were displaced from the Hertel Park Senior Complex on Friday morning due to the power outage. About a dozen residents were transported by NFTA buses to the Johnnie B.

Wiley Sports Pavilion on Jefferson Avenue. The pavilion will serve as a cooling center for the senior

residents with food, water and possible shelter if needed.

About 24 residents of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority’s Elmhurst Apartments were also assisted with water and food on Friday. The BMHA opened the community room at the Holling Homes development as a cooling center for the affected residents.

Garbage pickup was paused Friday due to high hear and humidity and will resume Saturday morning.

If your garbage wasn’t picked up Friday, leave your tote at the curb for DPW crews to pick it up Saturday.