Curfew to take effect in Buffalo through Sunday; other Erie County communities under curfew Tuesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be a curfew in effect in the City of Buffalo through, and including, Sunday.

The curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Lackawanna, Amherst, Cheektowaga, West Seneca and the Town of Tonawanda will also be under a curfew during this time frame, but it is not clear if the curfew will extend beyond Tuesday night in those communities.

The communities mentioned above are geographically close to Buffalo.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood held a conference, condemning violence and promoting peace, on Tuesday morning.

Brown’s curfew announcement came after protests in the city turned violent Monday night.

On Bailey Ave., a police officer and a State Trooper were struck by a vehicle. Another Trooper was run over by the vehicle, suffering a broken leg and a shattered pelvis.

The other two officers suffered minor injuries.

Due to the potential danger posed by joining protests, Brown does not recommend people protest every day, but respects peoples’ right to do it.

He believes those who commit violent acts during protests are “dishonoring the memory of George Floyd.”

“I feel the sting and pain of racism every single day myself,” Brown said.

Lockwood also showed support for the right to protest, noting that things started off peaceful on Monday. Eventually, others joined in and began throwing objects.

“I understand the protesters, but we need to do it in a peaceful way,” Lockwood said. “We can’t continue to allow people to turn the message into violence.”

Lockwood says he is willing to meet with community members and discuss issues they may have with the Buffalo Police Department.

In the city, a curfew was in effect Sunday night, but not the following night. Despite the violence that occurred, Brown says he stands by his decision to not impose a curfew on Monday.

Essential employees will not be affected by the curfew, but are asked to carry proof of employment.

