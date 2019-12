MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews battled a fire overnight at the Mayville Diner.

The Chautauqua County Fire Department says they got the call to West Chautauqua Street after 10 p.m. Monday night. Viewer video shows the building fully engulfed. Fire crews say the building looks like a total loss.

No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.