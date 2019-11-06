Overwinter Coffee to open second location in Elmwood Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Overwinter Coffee is opening a second location this spring.

The downtown coffee shop announced over the weekend that the second location will be located at 814 Elmwood Ave., currently home to Jolie Jolie Intimates.

Overwinter’s location at 9 Genesee St. has been open since May 2018. The business also roasts and distributes coffee for other local restaurants and cafes.

Hi friends. Meet 814 Elmwood. This will be the home of the second overwinter location circa Spring 2020. Cozy Victorian… Posted by Overwinter Coffee on Sunday, November 3, 2019

Business at the downtown location has “grown year after year”, co-owner Josh Halliman said.

“It’s been really great,” he added,

Like the downtown shop, the new location on Elmwood Avenue won’t feature any cooked food, but will focus on coffee.

It will include an espresso bar and a back room with some seating.