Overwinter Coffee will open a third location- this time, in the suburbs

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Overwinter Coffee is getting ready to expand to a third location.

The new shop, located a couple of blocks away from Glen Park (5548 Main St.), will appeal to Overwinter Coffee aficionados who are now working from home, rather than in downtown Buffalo.

“We got so many requests from people who don’t have a reason to come to the downtown shop anymore,” co-owner Josh Halliman said.

The new shop will seat between 25 and 30 people at full capacity, and will be better suited for larger parties than the downtown (9 Genesee St.) and Elmwood Village (814 Elmwood Ave.) locations.

It will offer mostly the same coffee options and baked goods as the other locations, with a little bit more.

They’re looking to open by April at the latest, Halliman added.

This isn’t Overwinter’s only COVID-19 era expansion- they opened their Elmwood Village shop last July.

“Growing during a pandemic is weird, but it’s about adapting,” Halliman said.

