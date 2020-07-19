Overwinter Coffee’s Elmwood Village location is open for business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Overwinter Coffee has a new location in the Queen City.

The local coffee shop opened its second store at 814 Elmwood Ave. last week.

Due to COVID-19, the coffee shop is takeout-only, but customers can place their orders at the front door.

Face masks are provided to employees and hand washing stations are set up throughout the shop.

Overwinter Coffee’s Elmwood Village location is open every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Customers who choose to order in person must wear a mask.

Overwinter’s other location is 9 Genesee St.