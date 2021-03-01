Owner of Pharoah’s Gentlemen’s Club facing federal conspiracy charge

(WIVB) – The owner of a Cheektowaga gentlemen’s club is facing federal charges.

Peter Gerace, Jr., who owns Pharoah’s Gentlemen’s Club, was arraigned in front of a magistrate judge in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Monday morning on a sealed indictment.

Gerace is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Pharoah’s was raided by federal officers in Dec. 2019.

Homeland Security confirmed to News 4 at that time that the raid had something to do with a Nov. 2019 indictment against former DEA agent John Bongiovanni.

According to Gerace’s attorney, Joel Daniels, he’s expected to return to Buffalo in the next 24 hours.

News 4 has reached out to federal prosecutors in Florida and WNY. We’re waiting to hear back.