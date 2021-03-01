Owner of Pharoah’s Gentlemen’s Club facing federal conspiracy charge

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – The owner of a Cheektowaga gentlemen’s club is facing federal charges.

Peter Gerace, Jr., who owns Pharoah’s Gentlemen’s Club, was arraigned in front of a magistrate judge in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Monday morning on a sealed indictment.

Gerace is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Pharoah’s was raided by federal officers in Dec. 2019.

Homeland Security confirmed to News 4 at that time that the raid had something to do with a Nov. 2019 indictment against former DEA agent John Bongiovanni.

According to Gerace’s attorney, Joel Daniels, he’s expected to return to Buffalo in the next 24 hours.

News 4 has reached out to federal prosecutors in Florida and WNY. We’re waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss