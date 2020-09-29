Oxford Pennant partners with Bills to put out new designs after wins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s nothing like a Victory Monday.

Buffalo-based designer and manufacturer Oxford Pennant is helping Buffalo Bills fans celebrate their team’s victories this season with a new product after every win.

According to a press release from Oxford Pennant, each week throughout the season, the creative team at Oxford Pennant will create an original design based on the upcoming game.

Courtesy: Oxford Pennant

If the Bills win, Oxford will start production immediately at its downtown manufacturing studio.

“We’ve always felt that Oxford Pennant has a home in the NFL and this is an opportunity for us to continue our ongoing partnerships in professional leagues,” said Dave Horesh, co-founder of Oxford Pennant. “Buffalo is one of the most creative, dynamic cities in the country and we hope that our partnership demonstrates that as we celebrate each victory.”

Products will be available for purchase all season at OxfordPennant.com.

