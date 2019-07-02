Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee put on shelves for sale in select markets

(WIVB)– If craft beers are your thing, then sure, you’ve heard of coffee flavored beers.

But hard coffee? Well, that seems to be Pabst Blue Ribbon’s plan.

“Pabst Blue Ribbon has always been a brand that pushes boundaries and celebrates those who experiment and try new things. Hard Coffee is an opportunity for us to pioneer a delicious and fun new drink, and give America something unique. We hope everyone loves it as much as we do.” – John Newhouse, PBR Brand Manager

According to the Beer Street Journal, Pabst is rolling out a hard coffee, using Arabica and Robusta coffee beans, milk, and a touch of vanilla. The finished product will comprise of 5% alcohol by volume.

The Beer Street Journal also reports the Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee hit shelves in limited select markets on Monday.