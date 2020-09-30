Paddock Golf Dome in Town of Tonawanda to reopen tomorrow

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Paddock Golf Dome is scheduled to reopen for the season at 9 a.m. on Thursday!

The golf dome was forced to close in March due to COVID-19.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the facility will have limited capacity. Venue offerings, including the indoor driving range and miniature golf, are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Masks are required when entering the facility, but not in the driving range stall.

For more information go to www.ttypr/paddock.com