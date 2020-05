(WIVB) – Need an activity to do at home?

Paint-and-sip franchise Painting with a Twist has introduced “Twist at Home” kits to take the fun of step-by-step painting from the studio to your living room.

The kits are available at the Cheektowaga and Amherst Painting with a Twist locations, as well as online. They include canvas, paint, paint brushes, and step-by-step instructions. Kits are available for adults and kids and the cost ranges from $29 to $49.

