Panels fall from ceiling in Grand Island’s WNY Welcome Center

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Western New York Welcome Center on Grand Island has seen better days.

After pieces of the ceiling had fallen, staff members inspected adjacent panels and further secured them with more screws.

This was done out of caution after three panels in the restaurant portion of the Welcome Center had fallen.

“The panels in question were secured with nails and adhesive,” NYS Thruway Authority Director of Media Relations Jennifer Givner said. “The additional hardware was installed to further secure them.”

Givner says it’s “fortunate no one was injured.”