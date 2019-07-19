Panhandling law considered in the Town of Niagara

The Town of Niagara Town Board has drafted a law take takes an aggressive action, against aggressive forms of Panhandling.



It makes aggressive panhandling illegal at places like ATM machines, outside banks, check cashing places, bus shelters and bus stops.



“We have had some instances with some homeless folks who are stopping cars at the Military Road Porter-Packard intersection and going up to the doors and the cars and things like that,” said Town Supervisor Lee Wallace.



The penalty for violating the new law is a fine between $25 and $250. A second conviction within 12 months after the first can get you jail time, for no more than 15 days.



The board could pass the law during their meeting on Tuesday