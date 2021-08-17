Parents and community leaders call for a remote learning option for some families

The Urban Think Tank is calling on the Buffalo Public School District to revise its reopening plan to include a full remote option for some families in the district.

“Parents deserve to have a choice,” said Duncan Kirkwood BPS Parent Advocate. “I’ve got three kids, two of them they have to go back to school, they need five days a week in class. But my daughter, my oldest, she excelled in remote instruction.”

The district currently has a plan that allows for remote learning only when a student has a doctor’s note or a medical issue. The board president Louis Petrucci said the district has learned a lot from remote instruction and offering it broadly to families as an option is open for discussion.

“Yes, it’s something the board would consider. We haven’t gone as far as to put anything on paper yet,” Petrucci said.

Another issue brought to the forefront is after school programs. The district says they’re delaying the start of after school programs due to busing shortages. Petrucci said the district hopes to have that resolved and after school programs in late fall.

Buffalo Public School Board meetings will be taking place at the Waterfront School until further notice. The next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.