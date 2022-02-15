Parents bring their concerns directly to district leaders during meeting at McKinley HS

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Parents at McKinley High School were given the chance to grill district leaders on their safety plans following last week’s violent attack.

“My main concern is the children, some of them are really scared. I know they’re really scared and I don’t think any child should have to fear to come to a place where they’re supposed to find peace,” said parent Bonita Middlebrooks.

Middlebrooks and a dozen other parents brought their questions and concerns directly to school leaders during a meeting at the high school Tuesday night, which was closed off to the media.

“My main concern is the children, some of them are really scared and I know they’re really scared and I don’t think any child should have fear to come to a place where they’re supposed to find peace.”



Parents are at a meeting at McKinley HS to address concerns. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/tlOXdaKFJP — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) February 15, 2022

“Me as a parent, I was shook,” said Veronica Love. “My son, he’s kind of shook, but he’s making his way back mentally and emotionally, and that’s what counts. I really wanted to make sure he was going to be safe coming back, because he’s effectively coming back on Friday, so I really wanted to know what was going on and what protocols they had going forth.”

As part of the district’s reopening plan for the school, the district is working with Buffalo police to hire school resource officers. These officers will be be at the school for arrival and dismissal of each school day. Middlebrooks, whose child attends McKinley High School says she’s like to see the district hire more security.

“I feel confident with the teachers, I just want the added protection so that my heart can be at rest. That’s my main concern tonight and that’s why I’m here,” she said.

School board member Larry Scott said these meetings are a priority for the district to determine what the problems are and how to solve them.

“It’s unacceptable for us not to include parents, students and our staff and determining what needs to change here at McKinley High School and in some of our other schools where we are experiencing a high level of problematic behavior and violence,” he said.

The district’s current plan states juniors and seniors will be back inside the school on Thursday, followed by freshmen and sophomores on Friday. The district is holding a virtual meeting tomorrow to hear more from parents from noon to 1 p.m.