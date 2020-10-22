Parents in West Seneca say they’re upset about the school district’s phased in plan

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – West Seneca schools are taking the heat from parents who say it’s taking too long to get kids back in the classroom.

“The district needs to understand what they’re doing to our kids and this is having a very negative affect on my son,” said Nicole Strzalkowski, whose son attends West Seneca West Middle School.

Strzalkowski’s son, along with other 7th through 12th grade students, won’t be back inside the classroom until January 4th. She says that’s not soon enough. Strzalkowski isn’t the only parent with this concern.

“70 percent of the parents in West Seneca said they wanted their students to go back to school in some sort of capacity,” said parent Molly Dana. “So knowing this information being mid-October now, parents are really getting frustrated.”

On Tuesday, the district announced it will bring students back starting November with special education students, then preschoolers and kindergarteners. Next will be grades 1-2 and the 3-6. The rest head back in January.

“You may ask why this is taking a little while and well, we’re organizing and re-shuffling with schedules that we’re going to have to do regardless and we want to make sure that our teachers, are appropriately trained and prepared to be able receiving students,” said School Superintendent Matthew Bystrak. “There is a lot of work to be done here, but we can absolutely do it.”

The district is asking parents to vote between two hybrid models. One brings students back far a half day, twice a week. The other option is a full-day hybrid model.

Strzalkowski says the district isn’t seeking input from every parent.

“They’re not even asking what middle school and high schoolers, what we want,” Strzalkowski said. “How we feel about anything? It’s pretty obvious that our feelings aren’t being heard. We’re not being heard.”

Strzalkowski is hoping Tuesday’s protest will change that.

“We want our kids back in school, we don’t want them falling behind,” she said. “We don’t want them sitting in front of a Chromebook for four hours.”

Parents are protesting on Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. outside the school district’s office building.