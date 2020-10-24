Parents in West Seneca School District say they’re not getting clear picture on in-person learning

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The West Seneca School District told parents this week about its phased-in plan to bring students back in the classroom. Some parents though say the district’s plans don’t reassure them enough.

“We’re looking for a little more effort from the school district. We’re looking for more of a solution and not a bandaid and this just feel like a wet bandaid. It feels like it’s not helping anything,” parent Katherine Cucchiaro said.

The plans call for bringing students back starting in November.

First with special education students, then preschoolers and kindergarteners.

“As far as the kindergarten and middle schoolers go, they are pretty much on track with a lot of the other districts who have not started in-person learning yet,” Cucchiaro added.

Parents say they’re concerned how in-person learning will work and what schedule students will have.

The district asked parents to vote between two hybrid models. One brings students back for a half-day, twice a week. The other option is a full-day hybrid model.

“I didn’t think there was going to be an option and I would purpose for two full-day hybrid plan. These kids need less disruption during the day and more instruction.”

Mary Astyk’s kids attend grades 1 through 4 and are expected to be inside the classroom in December.

She’s worried that date could change.

“And then they keep making us these promises and there’s nothing fulfilled. There’s nothing concrete. They’ve given us a proposed date and that’s all we keep getting are proposed dates instead of a concrete plan. This is what’s going to happen. This is when we’re going to bring your kids back to school, these are our policies and procedures,” Astyk added.

Parents are planning to protest the district’s phased in approach on Tuesday.