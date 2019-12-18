Parents, school officials discuss ending out-of-school suspensions in Buffalo schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of Buffalo parents and local leaders are looking to change the way students are disciplined by ending out-of-school suspensions in the Buffalo Public School District.

The initiative is similar to California, where out-of-school suspension is eliminated for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Tuesday’s forum is first of several where advocacy groups will meet with school officials and parents to discuss other options besides out-of-school suspension. Samuel Radford of the CAO Better Schools Better Neighborhood program says the hope is to first end suspension in pre-k through third grade before ultimately expanding it through eighth grade.

“All the national data shows suspension [doesn’t] work. Anybody who says ‘what is the goal of suspension?’ Is it to change behavior? Because if it is, it [doesn’t] work,” Radford said. “It doesn’t change behavior. Suspension rates are going up, and behavior isn’t getting any better.”

Radford said Buffalo has the highest suspension rate in the state, and that often students who are suspended eventually drop out of school altogether. The goal, he told parents at the forum, is to find other methods of punishment that would keep the child in school.

He will be working the Buffalo School Board officials to implement a policy by the 2021 school year.