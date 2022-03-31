BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With gas prices on the rise, parents of small children may see tighter constraints on their wallets and finances. That’s why a local church in the Queen City is stepping up to help.

Parkside Lutheran Church on Wallace Avenue in Buffalo has been hosting a diaper drive with hopes of collecting as many diapers, pull-ups, ointment, and even menstrual products as possible in an effort to serve the community from now until April 10.

“Here at Parkside, we’re saying we’re rediscovering the radical love of Jesus,” says Pastor Jeremiah Smith. “And oftentimes people give something up like meat on Fridays but we want to encourage folks to take something on to be a good neighbor- to put that faith… that love… in action.”

