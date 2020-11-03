Parolee shot three times after resisting arrest, striking parole officer with car in Canandaigua

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized after he attempted to flee his parole officer and struck that officer with a car, which led to the officer firing his weapon while trying to stop him, officials say.

Around 8:14 a.m., a parole officer responded to Woodridge Motel in Canandaigua to take a parolee into custody after a report of a violation.

A parole officer was attempting to take a suspect into custody this am when he decided to run striking the officer with his car the officer then discharged 7 shots from his gun striking the parole 3 times. pic.twitter.com/BJsKvcEKjT — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) November 3, 2020

“When he was informed that he was under arrest for parole violation, he at one point jumped in a motor vehicle attempted to flee the scene, at which time a parole officer tried to get him to stop. He struck the parole officer causing him to land on the hood,” Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said.

At this point, Henderson said in an attempt to stop the man, the parole officer fired his weapon and discharged seven rounds.

“When the parole officer did this he actually struck the individual three times at which time we were able to take him into custody,” Henderson said.

The parolee was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via mercy flight and the parole officer was transported to F.F. Thompson Hospital. The officer has since been released.

According to Henderson, the man was arrested for multiple larcenies throughout the community. The parole officer attempted to arrest him for a parole violation on Tuesday morning.

“We’re still investigating everything, but it appears that it was an intentional act,” Henderson said. “You have people walking on the sidewalks if they left at the high rate of speed it could have struck a pedestrian so again these actions lead to where we are today.”

“All those involved in law enforcement are highly trained,” Henderson said. “Trust me it’s the last thing any of us want to do is have to use deadly force, but in this case the parole officer needed to make sure he was safe. He was clinging to the roof of a motor vehicle that is accelerating at a high rate of speed so obviously he chose to use this level of force and again through out this investigation working with the district attorney’s office, we’ll deem if this was an appropriate level of force.”

Henderson said there was another individual who was in the car, but was not injured.

“We have independent witnesses that we’re interviewing, we have witness accounts and we’re working through the establishments in the area for any potential videos,” Henderson said.

