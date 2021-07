ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) - At least three members of the New York State Assembly are pushing back against a plan to bring Chick-fil-A to the New York State Thruway. A letter signed by Democrat Harry Bronson, and co-signed by Democrats Deborah Glick and Daniel O'Donnell, asks Thruway Authority Matthew Driscoll to "re-examine" the list of approved concessions for a $450 million project to redevelop the Thruway's service areas.

"Chick-fil-A and its founders have a long and controversial history of opposing the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and families," the assemblymembers said, citing the company's support of "organizations hostile to LGBTQ+ rights".