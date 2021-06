BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) -- Two retired judges were called to the witness stand Thursday as part of a motion to vacate a 1976 murder conviction.

"We want the truth to come out exactly the way it unfolded,” said Darryl Boyd who, along with John Walker Jr. have filed a motion to vacate their murder convictions from nearly 45 years ago. They were only 16 years old when they were charged in the murder of William Crawford on Fillmore Avenue, and they’ve already served their sentences.