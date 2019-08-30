Part of Route 60 to be named in honor of Jamestown HS grad who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses the Association for a Better New York luncheon, in New York, Monday, July 27, 2015. Cuomo introduced a plan to redesign and rebuild New York City’s LaGuardia airport. The airport in Queens is one of the busiest in the nation, but is cramped and outdated. Vice President Joe Biden […]

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation to name a portion of Route 60 in honor of a Jamestown High School graduate.

The road, starting from the Jamestown city line and ending at the Route 62 intersection, will be referred to as the “Private Charles S. Cooper, Jr. Memorial Highway.”

“Private Cooper is an American hero who demonstrated immense bravery by returning to active duty even after being awarded the Purple Heart,” Cuomo said. “By designating part of the state highway in his name, we can help ensure his service and sacrifice are never forgotten.”

In 2005, Cooper was 19 when he died while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.