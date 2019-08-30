Part of Route 60 to be named in honor of Jamestown HS grad who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation to name a portion of Route 60 in honor of a Jamestown High School graduate.
The road, starting from the Jamestown city line and ending at the Route 62 intersection, will be referred to as the “Private Charles S. Cooper, Jr. Memorial Highway.”
“Private Cooper is an American hero who demonstrated immense bravery by returning to active duty even after being awarded the Purple Heart,” Cuomo said. “By designating part of the state highway in his name, we can help ensure his service and sacrifice are never forgotten.”
In 2005, Cooper was 19 when he died while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.