Pasco woman arrested for pointing gun at man, hitting him with machete and yard sign

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County woman is facing charges after deputies say she pointed a gun at a man, then hit him with a machete and a yard sign.

Deputies were called to a home on Yellow Lake Drive in New Port Richey over the weekend to investigate an incident that stemmed from an argument.

According to an arrest report, 29-year-old Sara Searer pointed a gun at the victim during the argument. Searer then went outside and shot the gun, deputies say.

Later in the day, Searer and the victim got into another argument while they were in the victim’s truck. Deputies say Searer pulled out a machete that was between the seats. The arrest report says she stabbed the keyhole of the truck console then started swinging the machete at the victim.

Once they were out of the truck, deputies say Searer swung the machete at the victim again. The machete left two superficial cuts on the victim’s arm, the arrest report says.

Searer then dropped the machete but, according to deputies, picked up an ADT sign and hit the victim with it.

Searer was arrested for domestic aggravated assault and domestic aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.