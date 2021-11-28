Pastor Johns wraps up 23rd annual week with homeless, helps with charity drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The cold weather has made for some brutal conditions for Pastor Eric Johns, who has just wrapped up his 23rd year of spending a week living with Buffalo’s homeless community.

He finished his time with the community around 10 a.m. Saturday.

This year, Pastor Johns partnered with Boxes of Love, which is hosting a Christmas campaign to help give food to over 3,000 families over the holidays, as well as thousands of toys to children in need.

Saturday, Pastor Johns noted that the community has been doing a better job of helping the homeless in Buffalo in recent years.

“Another big change over the past three to four years has been all the agencies that work with the homeless really working together better then ever, and I think that’s a positive thing,” Johns said. “We always say that the need is greater, there’s more people, maybe, on the street, but I think there’s less people actually living out on the street, more in shelters, more getting apartments, because of all the agencies working together and cooperating better then we ever have had before.”

Pastor Johns also said he enjoyed taking part in the effort with his family this year.