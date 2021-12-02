Omicron COVID variant confirmed in Minnesota; patient was recently in NYC: Officials

Omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant of concern designated by the World Health Organization, gets its name from a letter in the Greek alphabet. (Photo: Getty Images)

NEW YORK – The second known case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Thursday. The patient recently traveled to New York City.

The Minnesota resident attended Anime NYC 2021 at the Javits Center from Nov. 19-21, according to the department.

The patient is a resident of Hennepin County and had been vaccinated, according to the health department. The man had mild symptoms as of Nov. 22 and was tested for COVID-19 on Nov. 24.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is about to address omicron. Click here to watch.

Minnesota epidemiologists are working with NYC and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials to investigate the case, the health department said.

The first known omicron case in the U.S. was announced Wednesday. The patient had recently traveled from South Africa to California.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.