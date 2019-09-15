Patriots seek to overcome Florida woes in showdown with Dolphins

MIAMI (WPRI) — Despite all the drama surrounding the New England Patriots and Antonio Brown this past week, the team will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium for the second game of the 2019 regular season.

In recent history, the Dolphins have dominated the Patriots in the state of Florida, winning five of the last six games including last year’s Hail Mary miracle that resulted in a 34-33 loss for New England.

The Patriots lit up the score board first. After forcing the Dolphins to a three and out to start the game, Tom Brady wasted no time getting to know new friend and teammate Antonio Brown for an 18 yard gain on the first pass of the game. Sony Michel later punched it in fro the 1-yard-line to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead.

Below are some notes and quotes from this past week leading up to Sunday’s game.

Notes:

Tom Brady is 11-11 all-time in the state of Florida including an 0-2 record in 2018. (Jacksonville and Miami) The Patriots haven’t allowed a touchdown in their last two games dating back to the 2018 season. Since entering the league in 2014, James White leads all running backs in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and yards after the catch.

Quotes:

Tom Brady on facing former defensive play-caller Brian Flores, now head coach of the Dolphins: “Brian’s a great coach. He’s been sitting in these meetings for 15 years too, learning from Coach [Bill] Belichick, so he knows what we’re trying to do. We know what they’re trying to do.

“I think we’ve faced that before over some years when Josh [McDaniels] was in Denver, when Matty P’s [Matt Patricia] in Detroit, Eric Mangini was with the Jets, Romeo [Crennel],” Brady continued. “Ultimately, the game comes down to fundamentals and how well we executed the things that we planned for, but they’re going to have a plan. They’re going to have confidence in what they’re doing.”

Bill Belichick on why the Patriots are 1-5 in their last six games in Miami: “It’s been a tough matchup for us down there. We’ve got to do a better job than we’ve done in the past if we expect different results, and we’ll work toward trying to get that.”

Phillip Dorsett on the addition of Antonio Brown and what he brings to the Patriots’ offense: “He’s going to go out there, he’s going to have a lot of energy. He’s going to go out there and work hard. He’s a playmaker, he’s going to make plays.”