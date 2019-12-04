Patriots without a kicker as they get ready for Chiefs

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots pride themselves in strong special teams play but as of Wednesday afternoon, a key component of that remained an uncertainty.

Despite the chilly and cloudy conditions, the team was outside in full pads for practice as they prepare for Sunday’s AFC Championship rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Center Ted Karras and defensive tackle Byron Cowart were absent for the portion of practice open to the media.

A look at #Patriots practice this Wednesday. No Ted Karras or Byron Cowart. Didn’t spot a new kicker 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/trOLI7r0YY — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) December 4, 2019

Also noticeably missing was a placekicker, since right now the Patriots don’t actually have one. The team cut Kai Forbath after last Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans. Forbath filled a roster spot held for one game by Nick Folk, who had to have his appendix out on Thanksgiving. Unless Folk is brought back in, the Patriots would be looking for their fifth kicker of this season after Stephen Gostkowski was hurt and they released Mike Nugent after four games.

