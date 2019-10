BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Paula’s Donuts shared an update on their planned expansion into Buffalo’s Larkinville Monday morning.

The beloved donut chain posted a video on Twitter with the caption “Digging for Donuts! Ground breaking at Larkin!! So exciting!! #larkin2020#newlocation#larkinlove#buffalo716#Buffalove#BuffaloNY@larkinsquare“

Donuts were edited into the video to make it appear as if the machine was digging them up.

The new restaurant is expected to open in 2020.