Pawn It owner deals with break-ins at his North Buffalo and Cheektowaga locations following Monday’s riots

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Business owners throughout the city are forced to clean up after another night of break-ins and looting. The owner of Pawn It on Elmwood says not one but two of his businesses were targeted Tuesday morning.

Pawn It owner Jeffrey Hernandez says his shop in North Buffalo and Cheektowaga were broken into at the same time and does not believe it was a random crime.

“The calls seemed to come in at only a couple minutes apart,” he said. “After viewing the video here, they had a harder time getting in so they were about a minute behind. They were just in and out you know.”

Video surveillance shows about five people breaking into his shop on Elmwood and stealing pellet guns, jewelry and laptops. At his shop in Cheektowaga, three people are captured on video breaking in.

“It’s just nerve wrecking because it takes a long time to get off your feet and it’s easy to get knocked off on them,” Hernandez said.

Pawn shops and liquor stores are among the businesses people are breaking into during riots.

Hernandez just sold BB guns, but a pawn shop in downtown Buffalo had multiple firearms stolen from it Saturday night. U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says federal officers are investigating.

“They’re all over it, they’re conducting their investigation,” he said. “We’re going to do our best to bring those people to justice and recover the firearms that were stolen.”

Kennedy says the FBI has a command center operating 27/7 to track down rioters who are breaking the law. He also says his office is assisting state and local police.

“My advice to the people, or my suggestion to the people that are you know sort of fanning the flames of lawlessness and rioting in our community is you will not prevail,” Kennedy said. “You’re also counter productive to whatever message you may be trying to convey.”

