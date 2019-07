BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County is basing the cost of adopting a select group of cats on what the scale says.

In a promotion saying “Pay What They Weigh,” some cats are available for $1/pound.

For instance, $26 will get you 26-pound, 8-year-old Tigger. Here are the other cats that are part of the promotion: