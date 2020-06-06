Peaceful protests held in Buffalo, Niagara Falls on Friday

(WIVB) – Protesters gathered again in the City of Buffalo and the City of Niagara Falls on Friday in two separate peaceful rallies.

In Buffalo, protesters remained in Niagara Square past the 8 p.m. curfew, as police watched from their cars.

Protestors are leading chants and playing music. Buffalo Police are remaining in their cars far away from the crowd next to City Hall. pic.twitter.com/Aj2LAdGN3K — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 6, 2020

Earlier in the day, hundreds of local healthcare workers marched from the Medical Corridor to the square to join the protest, some of them carrying signs that said “White Coats for Black Lives.”

Hundreds of healthcare workers are marching from the Medical Corridor downtown and have made their way to Niagara Square. pic.twitter.com/9AuwnjQtIx — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 5, 2020

The crowd took a knee in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd.

The crowd is now going to kneel in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/8gupZWSBeV — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 5, 2020

The protesters marched down to the Elmwood Village and returned to the square after nightfall.

The remaining protestors are back on the steps of City Hall. When they came up they held a round of applause for the journalists who were covering today’s demonstration and march. pic.twitter.com/RRRSSghBWC — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 6, 2020

In Niagara Falls, protesters marched down Pine Avenue from Hyde Park, where they let go of black balloons in front of the police station in a symbolic gesture.

#HappeningNow: a protest in Hyde Park in Niagara Falls. This group will be marching to the police station on Main St.



The NF police superintendent,

Mayor, and the Niagara County sheriff are here. pic.twitter.com/gBjjnRzsVj — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) June 5, 2020

The organizer of the protest said it was to symbolize the release of heated emotions so there can be constructive dialogue moving forward.

The group also took a knee for a moment of silence, joined by Niagara Falls mayor Rob Restaino.

Niagara Falls Mayor Rob Restaino is taking a knee with the crowd. pic.twitter.com/OzNfCAdei3 — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) June 5, 2020

Some business owners boarded up their storefronts on Friday in anticipation that outside agitators might come into town and cause trouble, although police say they never had concrete intelligence that something like that would happen.