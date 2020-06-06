Peaceful protests held in Buffalo, Niagara Falls on Friday

(WIVB) – Protesters gathered again in the City of Buffalo and the City of Niagara Falls on Friday in two separate peaceful rallies.
In Buffalo, protesters remained in Niagara Square past the 8 p.m. curfew, as police watched from their cars.
Earlier in the day, hundreds of local healthcare workers marched from the Medical Corridor to the square to join the protest, some of them carrying signs that said “White Coats for Black Lives.”
The crowd took a knee in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd.
The protesters marched down to the Elmwood Village and returned to the square after nightfall.
In Niagara Falls, protesters marched down Pine Avenue from Hyde Park, where they let go of black balloons in front of the police station in a symbolic gesture.
The organizer of the protest said it was to symbolize the release of heated emotions so there can be constructive dialogue moving forward.
The group also took a knee for a moment of silence, joined by Niagara Falls mayor Rob Restaino.
Some business owners boarded up their storefronts on Friday in anticipation that outside agitators might come into town and cause trouble, although police say they never had concrete intelligence that something like that would happen.