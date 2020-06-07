Peaceful protests held throughout City of Buffalo

(WIVB) – Sunday was full of peaceful protests in the Queen City.

Hundreds of people gathered in Niagara Square on Sunday afternoon before marching to Bidwell Park, where the crowd grew to more than 1,000 people.

Organizers of the protest said that it was all about solidarity.

“I think our whole message is just about peace and bringing people together,” organizer David Hall said. “Once we said it’s not about white vs. black, it’s about solidarity and peace, and people coming together, I think people really grasped that message.”

People who took part in the demonstration were also given the opportunity to register to vote.

At the same time, demonstrators and faith leaders came together for a day of prayer and reflection in Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

In the early evening on Sunday, a new faith-based group called “When Millennials Pray” held its first gathering in Niagara Square.

The group’s organizer told News 4 that they formed three days ago after seeing unrest in the City of Buffalo and in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The group spoke to a Buffalo Police captain to let police know they would be in the square on Sunday afternoon, and they got the green light to spread their message.

WMP plans to spread their message of peace and prayer next Sunday afternoon in Niagara Falls.

The nightly curfew for the City of Buffalo has been lifted.