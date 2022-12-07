BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Today marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The attack was the catalyst that launched the United States into World War II. The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park is inviting veterans and community members to attend a special Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony at the park.

The event is free and open to the public at 10 a.m. in the Naval Park’s Hangar Building. The American Legion Donovan Post will participate with a rifle team and TAPS bugler. Albert McFadyen, a local actor, will reprise his role as Franklin Delano Roosevelt. He’ll share stories about Roosevelt’s life and presidency and recreate Roosevelt’s “Day of Infamy” speech to Congress, given on Dec. 8, 1941.

For more information about the Buffalo Naval Park click here.