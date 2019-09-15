Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls Police say a 21-year-old man is in critical condition at ECMC with multiple injuries after he was struck by a car early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Walnut Avenue.

Police say the 30-year-old driver of a 2006 Buick told them he was heading west on Walnut when he encountered the pedestrian in the roadway. The Niagara Falls man says he swerved to avoid the pedestrian but ended up hitting him as well as two trees.

The Niagara Falls Fire Department and AMR rendered first aid at the scene before the pedestrian was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He was then transferred to ECMC.

Police say the drive remained on the scene and has been cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with any information about what happened is asked to call 286-4711 or 286-4563.