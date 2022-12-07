NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is in serious condition after being hit by a car Tuesday night, according to the Niagara Falls Police Department.
Around 5:03 p.m., police say they responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Elmwood Avenue to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and an unidentified pedestrian.
Police say a 37-year-old Niagara Falls woman, driving a 2022 Hyundia Sonata, was making a left hand turn onto Elmwood Avenue, when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing at the intersection.
According to police, the pedestrian was hit with the passenger side of the vehicle and rolled onto the hood before striking the ground. He was taken to ECMC for treatment of a serious head injury and is in the ICU under guarded condition.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident or the identity of the pedestrian is asked to call the NFPD Traffic Division at 716-286-4563 or the information line at 716-286-4711.
- Manhattan prosecutor: Even with Trump Org conviction, investigation is ‘ongoing’
- ‘We can’t fix it–but we can ease burdens.’ P.U.N.T. helps families through the hardships of cancer
- ‘Cold Moon,’ last full moon of the year, will shine Wednesday and eclipse a planet
- Schumer: Abortion ruling and Jan. 6 hearings helped Democrats expand Senate majority
- Bills’ Von Miller out for season with ACL injury
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.