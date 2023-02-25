BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say an arrest has been made in connection to a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

At approximately 4:40 a.m. Saturday, police say they responded to a call of an accident with injury on the 1500 block of Broadway where, they say, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

According to police, the striking vehicle fled the scene and the victim sustained serious physical injuries.

Police say the striking vehicle was later located by Cheektowaga police and 47-year-old Rinaldo Pearson of Buffalo was apprehended.

Pearson was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

The accident remains under investigation.