Pedestrian struck by vehicle in front of Bar-Bill in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday morning, a pedestrian was struck in front of the Bar-Bill Tavern in East Aurora.
The incident happened around 6 a.m. and closed off a portion of Route 20A during the morning commute.
According to authorities, it appears that the man who was struck stepped out into traffic. He was taken to ECMC with injuries that appear serious.
The driver involved in this crash is not being charged.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.