Pedestrian struck crossing Niagara Falls intersection

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 62-year-old Niagara Falls woman is at the Erie County Medical Center recovering after she was hit by a car in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls Police say it happened at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday night. The woman was using her wheelchair as a walker while crossing the intersection of Walnut Avenue and 10th Street, when she was hit by an 81-year-old Williamsville man driving a 2009 Dodge Caravan.

The woman was taken to ECMC with non life threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

The driver of the minivan and his passenger were both uninjured. He is cooperating with police.

The crash is currently under investigation, and any witnesses are encouraged to call the Niagara Falls Police Department at (716) 289-4563.

