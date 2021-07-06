Pedestrian taken to hospital by Mercy Flight after being struck by vehicle in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – One person has been issued multiple traffic tickets after a Jeep struck a pedestrian Tuesday morning in Batavia.

Batavia Police say the crash happened at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Swan Street.

According to witnesses, the pedestrian had the right of way and was walking in the crosswalk across East Main Street.

The Jeep was making a left turn from Ross Street onto East Main Street and failed to yield to the pedestrian in the crosswalk, striking them.

The pedestrian was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and admitted to the ICU.

The Jeep’s operator was issued tickets for the following:

Failure to Yield Right of Way to a Pedestrian in a Crosswalk

Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent

Failure to Exercise Due Care

Improper Left Turn

Driver’s View Obstructed

Uninspected Motor Vehicle

The Batavia Police Department has not named the Jeep’s driver or the pedestrian or given any additional information about either as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.