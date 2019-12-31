Pediatric patients ring in the new year at Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Children and their families rang in the new year a little earlier. Oishei Children’s Hospital held its annual “Noon Years Celebration”

“It’s pretty cool that they do this for all of the kids here in the hospital so kinda make it special for them too,” said mom Joelle D’arcy.

Organizers say this celebration allows patients to break away from their hospital beds and spend time with their family and the staff at Oishei.



“To be here during the holidays is not the best circumstances for kids,” Andrew Bennett, Vice President of the Oishei Children’s hospital foundation, said. “They’d rather be at home playing with their toys or with their friends or family and for us to be able to partner with independent Health and really bring some joy during this time of the season to them means the world to us and I know it means the world to them.”

For about two hours, patients can forget about being in a hospital and ring in the new year by dancing, singing and watching performances.