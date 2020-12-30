Pegulas happy to welcome fans back in Bills Stadium

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula appeared on Governor Cuomo’s press conference Wednesday saying they’re excited to have fans back inside the stadium.

They say the entire Bills organization has missed the energy from the fans this season, but they know so many are cheering their hearts out from home. The Pegulas say their primary goal is to support the team and even though there will be a cap on how many people can attend, they can’t wait to see, and certainly hear, Bills Mafia once again.

“We know that fans have been waiting 25 years to attend a playoff game and we are so excited to be able to allow the limited amount of fans that we can, but I just want to say that we are so hopeful that there will be many more games for fans to attend. And for us to do that, as you mentioned governor, we all have to be safe starting today and even beyond the game.”

The Pegulas encourage all fans to wear masks, maintain social distancing and cheer as loud as they can.

