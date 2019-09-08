Pekar Nets A Pair as Sabres Best Bruins 4-3

The Sabres won their second straight game of the 2019 Prospects Challenge as they defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3.

Buffalo came out with physicality, much like they did Friday night in their match-up with the Devils. Rasmus Asplund lit the lamp just over five minutes into the first period to give the Sabres the 1-0 lead after the first period.

Boston tied the game up midway through the second, but less than three minuets later, the Sabres answered when Victor Olofsson rocketed one off the post on the power play. One minute later, the Blue and Gold took a 3-1 lead on a goal from Matej Pekar. Pekar would score his second straight late in the period to give the Sabres the 4-1 lead after two periods.

The Bruins would look to make things close late when they scored a pair of power play goals, but the Sabres would hold on to win 4-3.

After the game, Pekar explained how he prides himself on getting under the skin of his opponent. He gave a very interesting reason why he felt he’s able to frustrate the other team so easily.

“I don’t know, I’m cute?” said Pekar. “I think it’s the best feeling ever to be honest. I think it’s great when I go on the ice and I feel like the guys are already giving me the looks saying something to my face and I’m like alright, I’m in their head, I can focus on my game now, I don’t have to worry about them.”

Amerks Head Coach Chris Taylor said he’s liked what he’s seen from the center throughout the weekend.

“In front of the net, he causes a lot of disturbances,” said Taylor “I like that. He’s right in front of the goalie and he gets everyone bothered by him and obviously he gets our fans going too.”

Buffalo wraps up the Prospects Challenge when they face Pittsburgh Monday, September 9th at 12:30pm.