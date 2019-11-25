Pennsylvania family, with roots Buffalo, is hoping for a holiday miracle as they search for long lost son

Kathleen Rose and Paul Rose have been searching for their son for years and have had no luck, and now they’ve taken their search to social media.

“There’s nothing more important than this,” said Rose, who lived in Lancaster for years.

Rose got pregnant when she was in high school and gave her son up for adoption. She and her boyfriend decided to give the child up for adoption. The two later married and had four more children, but they never forgot their first born.

“It was heart wrenching when we left the hospital without him, of course, and knowing that somebody else would raise him was also heart wrenching, but we really believed, that he would have a better opportunity at life and more opportunities that we could provide for him at that time,” she said.

Their son was born at Sister’s Hospital on Oct. 14 or 12 1987.

He was given the birth name of Christopher Fetterman.

Kathleen’s maiden name is Fetterman.

The family now lives in Pennsylvania- but they think their son could still be in the buffalo area.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Danielle Rose daniellerose104@gmail.com