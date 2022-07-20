BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — A lot of folks are finding ways to cool off during today’s hot temperatures. People are cooling off at public pools and splash pads, but for roofers today, they have no choice but to do their job directly in the sun.

“On a day like today, I think it’s the worst day for any roofer,” said Anatoliy Aponchuk who owns AVA Roofing.

During a hot day like WNY had on Wednesday, workers admit it’s tough.

“You’re constantly sweating. That dirt gets on your skin. It’s just brutal,” Aponchuk said. “You itch and you just don’t want to do it, but you have to.”

He says they taking breaks often and drinking plenty of water is crucial.

“The best way for us to deal with it is to take constant breaks, every half hour or so, come down for a water break or hang out in the shade, reset and go back up,” he said.

“You’re constantly sweating. The dirt gets on your skin. It’s just brutal. You don’t want to do it but you have to.”



It’s a hot day to be a roofer ☀️



I caught up with workers at AVA Roofing to see how they’re handling today’s warm weather.



Tune into@news4buffalo at 4,5&6 pic.twitter.com/PYOmz4G00t — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) July 20, 2022

At MLK Park, people had no problem soaking in the sun and staying cool at one of the city’s splash pads.

“It feels good I guess and it’s fun and I’m a water kid and it’s actually hot,” said Jayden Weller.

“It’s hot, nobody wants to sit in the house, you know. I got a lot of kids so it’s good to get them out,” said Veronica Snow, who went to the park with her kids.

The city has a total of 10 splash pads open right now. Because of a lifeguard shortage, the city wasn’t able to open its outdoor pools, but parents are making the most of this summer day.

“It feels great. My kids love the water as you can see. They enjoy it,” Snow said. “So it’s good to have it. We don’t have no pools right now so this is the best that we can get.”

“It’s beautiful, I love the weather. I used to live down in Florida for 30 years so this is wonderful,” Elizabeth Weller said.

Mayor Brown announced a list of city of Buffalo cooling centers where city residents can escape the heat and humidity.