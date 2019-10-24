Perry’s bringing back holiday flavors

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — It might be getting cold, but there’s never a bad time to eat ice cream, right?

Perry’s knows that, and thus, their holiday flavors are returning for a limited time.

Here’s what you can expect to find on your next trip to the market:

Elf Trash – white chocolate ice cream with candies, pretzels and praline peanuts, all coated or filled with fudge

Hot Cocoa – hot chocolate ice cream with mini marshmallows

Peppermint Stick – pink peppermint ice cream with peppermint candies

White Christmas – mint and white chocolate ice cream with mint flakes

Elf Trash and Hot Cocoa were launched last year, with the the latter selling out by Christmas Eve.

“Traditions are a connection to our past and a link joining people in the future.” said Gayle Perry Denning, fourth generation family member and vice president of strategic branding. “That’s why its so important for us to bring back favorites like White Christmas and Peppermint Stick year after year, added Perry Denning. With Elf Trash and Hot Cocoa, we aimed to incorporate innovative flavor trends with whimsical and light-hearted packaging to create relevancy and new traditions with Perry’s.”

But remember, it’s not winter quite yet. the fall flavors of Perry’s — Cinnamon Bun and Pumpkin Pie, are still on store shelves.