BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A person’s life was saved on Sunday thanks to a special task force within the Buffalo Fire Department that is designed to save lives in tough conditions.

On Sunday, the BFD Special Operations task force performed a “high and go” rescue at the Tri-Main Building on Main Street, using a combination of ropes and ladders to pull somebody to safety.

The group is a set of highly trained firefighters that handles a number of different rescue missions, including water rescues or saving someone from a collapsed structure. The division has to be ready for anything that is thrown its way.

“The city should be able to rest easy knowing that we have a group of members with our special operations division. Always prepared to handle most anything that comes upon us, we’re ready in a moments notice to help anyone in their time of need,” said Buffalo Fire Chief Ronald Bourgeois.

News 4 reached out to investigators for details about the specific rescue mission that occurred on Sunday, but has yet to receive a response.